XFL Battlehawks Unveil Uniforms

The XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks showed off their uniforms on Tuesday night, as the entire XFL released home and away jerseys.

The Battlehawks showed off their entire home and away uniform, including a pretty sharp looking helmet lined with wings.

Jerseys can be purchased at XFL.com. Fans can also purchase tickets to the hometown Battlehawks at XFL.com.

Photo from XFL.com.